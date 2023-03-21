Story County Sheriff's Office: Des Moines man's medical issue 'likely contributed' to crash, death

The sheriff's office claims the driver was complaining of breathing problems while before the crash.

SHELDAHL, Iowa — A contractor with the postal service died after having a medical emergency while driving in Sheldahl Tuesday afternoon, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses say the 43-year-old Des Moines man was near the intersection of Boone Street and North Street when he slowed in the middle of the road before accelerating off into a ditch.

The vehicle hit the corner of a garage, a tree and a storage shed on its way into the ditch.

The sheriff's office claims the driver was complaining of breathing problems while on his delivery route. They believe a "medical issue likely contributed to the crash and death of the driver."

The sheriff's office has not yet released the driver's name or the exact cause of death.

