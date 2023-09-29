Driver dies in fiery crash on Friday, Story County Sheriff's Office says

MCCALLSBURG, Iowa — One man is dead after a crash near McCallsburg on Friday afternoon, the Story County Sheriff's Office says.
Officials found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in a ditch near 660th Avenue and 170th Street around 1:20 p.m. on Friday. The driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the vehicle left the road while traveling southbound, but the circumstances leading up to the crash are still unknown.
Officials are also unsure about the exact timing of the crash.
The Story County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the crash to call (515) 382-6566.
