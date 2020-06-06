Street Collective advocates for biking and visiting local restaurants

One local group is helping people get back on two wheels while helping small businesses as well.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There have been several, unique efforts out there to help get local businesses back onto their feet.

Many Iowans have decided to pump some air back into their bicycles, or even get into the sport in the last couple months, simply to get outdoors and get active.

Now, a local bicycle advocacy group is promoting you pushing pedals and supporting local take out.

"People are out walking and biking, and the trails are getting pretty busy," Mike Armstrong with Street Collective said.

Now that the warm weather is here to stay, Street Collective, a bicycling advocacy group, is helping local restaurants back on their feet by promoting people to get back on two wheels.

"We knew that it was important to keep people active and so we came up with this idea of working with local restaurants to offer discounts to people who come do pick up by bike," Mike said.

Cyclists can get up to 15 percent discounts from the 12 participating restaurants, just by simply riding to pickup your food.

"It's been fantastic seeing people out there and we just wanted to channel that to supporting our local businesses and our local community," Mike said.

The first ever Bikes to Bite week has been such a success, that instead of ending on Sunday, Street Collective and a handful of restaurants are going to keep the offer going through the entire month of June.

"It's just good for the body to be out there biking around. And if you can pick up a good meal while you're doing it, hey, all the better," Mike said.

Here's a full list of the participating restaurants:

• 515 Brewing Co. (15%)

• Alba (10%)

• Ceviche Bar (15%)

• Court Avenue Restaurant and Brewing Co. (10%)

• Hessen Haus ($5 off $30)

• HoQ (15%)

• Fong’s Pizza (15%)

• Mar’s Café & Sidebar (15%)

• Peace Tree Brewing Co. (10%)

• Pho Real Kitchen & Bar (15%)

• Triangle Tap (15%)