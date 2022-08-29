Alleged street racing incident causes concern among neighbors

After a pair of car crashes in Des Moines damaged four homes yesterday, residents are increasingly concerned about street racers in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a pair of car crashes in Des Moines damaged four homes Sunday, residents are getting more and more concerned about street racers in the area.

Residents on E. 14th St. had a variety of complaints about the racers: some were bothered by all the noise, while others are just worried for their safety. One thing most of them agreed on is that the problem is getting worse.

Donna Ludlow has lived on E. 14th St. for almost 50 years. She's seen neighbors come and go, but the street racing remains constant.

"You can always hear while you're sitting in the house, hear those cars that are loud, stepping on it and flying down the street," Ludlow said.

Neighbors said that street racing on E. 14th St. has become a more frequent problem.

On Sunday, a pair of alleged racers crashed into four homes on the street, causing more than $100,000 in damage.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, no one was hurt in the incident, but one mother is planning on moving because she's so worried about her son's safety.

"How would they feel if it was their house that a car got blown into, their kids right there?" said Jessica Olson. "It's ridiculous. Have some common sense."

This year in Des Moines, crashes involving fatalities or serious injuries are up more than 100% compared to last year.

But for local speedsters, that doesn't mean their handiwork is being considered an accident.

"A lot of those crashes, there are variables that are accidental, when we have a crash involving street racing, that is 100% intentional on the part of that driver," said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department.

After seeing the devastation when things go wrong, you might expect more pressure on drivers to slow down. However, residents aren't optimistic about the problem getting better anytime soon.