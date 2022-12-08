Free community garden pops up on Ingersoll Avenue

The Streetscape Salsa Garden originally sprouted thanks to an anonymous neighbor, but has grown with the help of some community organizations

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The next time you're out on Ingersoll Avenue, you might come across a salsa garden on the sidewalk. If you see produce that's ready to be picked, the Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand say you should help yourself.

"We want people to eat the produce," said Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand Executive Director Lauren Kollauf. "There are some tomatoes, some banana peppers, green peppers, a whole variety of things. So come and check it out."

Kollauf says originally some tomatoes and other plants were planted by an anonymous neighbor. The plants were planted in the newly renovated streetscape flower beds.

Kollauf says she reached out to Eat Greater Des Moines, who'd recently received a donation of tomato and pepper plants.

"I was like, 'come to Ingersoll! Let's get them planted!' So we kind of took over two of the beds. The bed that a neighbor had started planting things in and then also another bed," Kollauf said.