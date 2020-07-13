String of car wash burglaries topping $75,000 in the Des Moines metro

Allen Hansen, of spot free car wash in Des Moines, says he and other owners are offering a reward to find the culprits

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating at least five recent car wash burglaries throughout the Des Moines metro.

Allen Hansen, the co-owner of Spot Free Car Wash in Des Moines, says the damage totals more than $75,000, between stolen cash and damaged equipment.

He believes the same set of people are responsible, saying he believes it's two men and one woman.

Hansen also says they're striking any time of day.

"At this point, we're not sure what to do because their attacks are so brazen," said Hansen. "What almost concerns us more now is their possible interaction with the public."

Hansen says the burglars started at around 2:00-3:00 a.m., and now they have been burglarizing at 8:45 in the morning, or 11:00 a.m.

"They're just swinging this pry bar thing madly at the equipment trying to get some money," he said.