North Dakota regulators deny siting permit for Summit carbon dioxide pipeline

Summit proposed the pipeline to capture carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota regulators denied a siting permit Friday for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline through five states.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission denied the permit for the Summit Carbon Solutions Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, which planned a 320-mile route through North Dakota. Summit proposed the pipeline to capture carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, and to store it deep underground in North Dakota.

In a statement, Summit said it “respects the decision by the North Dakota Public Service Commission, and we will revisit our proposal and reapply for our permit. We’re committed to understanding and incorporating the considerations outlined in the decision. We are confident that our project supports state policies designed to boost key economic sectors: agriculture, ethanol, and energy.”

The project has raised landowner concerns of eminent domain, or the taking of private land for the pipeline, and potential dangers of a pipeline break.

The company has “legal options" it can take, commission spokesperson Stacy Eberl said. The regulators do not have jurisdiction over injection sites, she said. Summit proposed an underground injection site in central North Dakota.

The Public Service Commission held public hearings throughout North Dakota this year, during which landowners expressed many concerns, including about eminent domain, safety and requests for reroutes on their property.