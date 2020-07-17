Supply Hive motherhood drive aims to help Des Moines mothers in need

What started out as feeding protesters has shifted into several different forms of helping the Des Moines community.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As protests for the Black Lives matter movement become less frequent, there is still an immense amount of work being done behind the scenes.

Aaliyah Quinn and Zakariyah Hill, co-founders of The Supply Hive, could not be more proud of what they've accomplished.

What their community accomplished.

"I want to give back to black mothers, not only just black mothers every mother in Des Moines. So to see this outcome I honestly cried when I got home," Quinn said.

But the work is not over.

"A celebration of black motherhood, but the events are for families in need of items for babies and mothers," Hill said.

Sunday, they plan to distribute diapers, wipes, toys, maternity clothes and breast pumps.

All gifted by people from all walks of life.

"Supplies for mothers and babies, it's not just babies. And others as well because we know that they need the support as well to be able to support their children," Quinn said.

The Supply Hive started as a group feeding protesters, but continues to evolve.

"Anything we can do to promote healthiness, whether it's physically, mentally or spiritually, and also emphasize sustainability," Hill said.

Because they want the Black Lives Matter movement to do something. To mean something.

"It's a marathon not a sprint," Hill said.

Organizers are focusing on events that support the black community and lift each other up, while still demanding racial equality.

"We want to give back to our people," Quinn said.

The drive is this Sunday, July 19, at 1 p.m. at Evelyn K. Davis Park.