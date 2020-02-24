Susan Christensen appointed chief justice of Iowa Supreme Court

Christensen was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Susan Christensen has been appointed Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court.

The Iowa Supreme Court elected Christensen, who was appointed as a justice to the Iowa Supreme Court by Gov. Reynolds in August 2018, will succeed Chief Justice Mark Cady who passed away in November 2019.

Justice David Wiggins had served as acting chief justice since Chief Justice Cady’s passing.

“I am honored to be selected by my colleagues as chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court,” Chief Justice Christensen said. “Three months ago, our court faced a sudden crisis with the unexpected death of Chief Justice Cady. I am deeply appreciative of the immediate leadership by acting Chief Justice David Wiggins. He provided the stability to push forward with the court’s work while the judicial branch and entire state grieved for the Cady family. As chief justice, I will maintain my passion for child welfare and juvenile justice and do my best to lead Iowa’s judiciary in a manner which provides all 99 counties with fair and impartial justice.”

Christensen, who previously served as a judge in the Fourth Judicial District in Harlan, will be the second woman to serve as chief justice in Iowa.

She will be up for retention in November 2020.