Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa to wind down its operations by next month

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Central Iowa organization that's been at the forefront of breast cancer awareness is closing down.

Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa posted on Facebook Tuesday they will cease all of its operations by March 31. They said the decision will result in the layoffs of all staff members.

The organization cited restructuring from its parent organization, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

"As a result of this decision, Komen Greater Iowa will distribute at least $525,000 to local entities and programs that support breast cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment, and other patient services," the organization said.

The group said Komen's national team has indicated it would continue to support the Iowa region, but there are no public plans.

