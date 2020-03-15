Officers found a 27-year-old with gunshot wounds.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man is dead following an early-morning shooting Sunday in Marshalltown.

First responders were called to South 5th Street and West Linn Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they saw a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds, where they say he was critically injured.

Paramedics rushed him to UnityPoint Hospital in Marshalltown, where he died at the hospital.

The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification, Marhshalltown police said.

A second victim, a 37-year-old female, was also injured in the incident. She suffered a minor injury "consistent with a bullet grazing her skin", and her name is also being withheld pending family notifications.

30-year-old Mustafa Fard Muhammed of Marshalltown was arrested and charged with the following:

Murder in the First Degree

Reckless Use of a Firearm — Causing Bodily Injury

Dominion & Control of a Firearm by a Felon

Trafficking in Stolen Weapons, First Offense

Muhammed was transported to the Marshall County Jail.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping in the investigation, and they say there is no danger posed to the public.