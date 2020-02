Officers were called to a bank near East 38th Street and Hubbell Avenue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested the suspect accused of robbing a bank Friday afternoon.

Officers responded near East 38th Street and Hubbell Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect was placed in custody shortly before 5:00 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. We're told no charges have been filed yet.

No one inside the bank was hurt, police said.