Suspect in custody after pedestrian hit and killed in Des Moines

Des Moines police say the driver involved abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot. He was located and brought into custody.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Sunday morning, according to Des Moines police.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Beaver Avenue around 8:13 a.m. Sunday. The victim was found dead at the scene by first responders.

Des Moines police say the driver involved abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene on foot. He was found near the scene shortly after and brought into custody without incident.

Traffic delays are expected for the next three hours as the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash.