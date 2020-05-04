Suspect in custody after police say pedestrian, dog hit and killed in Des Moines

Des Moines police say this is one of the worst hit and runs they've seen in a long time.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person and their dog are dead after they were hit by a truck Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Beaver Avenue around 8:13 a.m. The victim and their dog were found dead at the scene by first responders.

Des Moines police say this is one of the worst hit and runs they've seen in a long time.

After hitting the victim, police say the driver of the truck continued driving for a few more blocks then ditched the truck and fled on foot.

The driver was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Debris and crime scene tape line the residential road for several blocks. The driver also knocked over a telephone pole and sheared off the top. There is also damage to the landscaping of several homes in the area.

Traffic delays are expected for the next few hours as the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash.