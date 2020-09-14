Suspect released from hospital, charged with attempted murder in May shooting

Another arrest has been made four months after the incident.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened back in May.

Des Moines police say they witnessed a vehicle exchanging gunfire with a pedestrian near the 3000 block of Clark Street in Des Moines on May 10.

21-year-old Des Moines resident Raekwon Malik Patton, 18-year-old Des Moines resident Austin James Mallory and 24-year-old Tayronce Devon Denton were inside the vehicle, according to police.

All vehicle occupants were arrested back in May, accept for one who was hospitalized.

Following the incident, 18-year-old Braden Shafer (who has since turned 19) was found by an officer in the vehicle, suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He was hospitalized for his injuries.

On Tuesday, Shafer was released from the hospital and charged with Attempted Murder (two counts), Carrying Weapons, Going Armed With Intent, Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony and Criminal Gang Participation.

He has since been booked into the Polk county Jail.