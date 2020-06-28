Police investigating 'suspicious' death in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Detectives are investigating a death as "suspicious" after finding a man's body lying on the side of a Des Moines road Saturday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.
Officers responded around 9:09 p.m. Saturday to a report of a "person down" along the 2400 block of East Market Street.
That's when they found the body of a man along the roadside, according to a press release from the department.
Detectives are investigating this case as a "suspicious" death as they interview witnesses and follow up on leads.
The Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit is processing the scene for evidence.
This is a breaking news story, more information will be reported as it's released.