Police investigating 'suspicious' death in Des Moines

Police found the body of a man lying along the roadside of the 2400 block of East Market Street Saturday night.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Detectives are investigating a death as "suspicious" after finding a man's body lying on the side of a Des Moines road Saturday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Officers responded around 9:09 p.m. Saturday to a report of a "person down" along the 2400 block of East Market Street. 

That's when they found the body of a man along the roadside, according to a press release from the department. 

Detectives are investigating this case as a "suspicious" death as they interview witnesses and follow up on leads.

The Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit is processing the scene for evidence. 

This is a breaking news story, more information will be reported as it's released. 

