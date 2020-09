Police were called to the 2100 block of 23rd Street just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, where a woman's body was found.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspicious death investigation is underway on Des Moines' northside Friday night.

Details are slim, but police tell Local 5 they were called to the 2100 block of 23rd street just before 3:30 p.m.

That's near the interchange with I-235 and Guthrie Avenue.

They said a female woman's body was found inside.

