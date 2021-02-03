Authorities investigating 'suspicious device' at Lakeside Center, asking residents to avoid the area

Ankeny police told Local 5 the polling place was evacuated following the report of a suspicious device, which has not been confirmed to be a bomb.

ANKENY, Iowa — An object reported to be suspicious at a polling place is the subject of an investigation Tuesday morning, according to Ankeny first responders.

Ankeny police told Local 5 the Lakeside Center was evacuated on the report of the object, which has not been confirmed to be a bomb.

The Ankeny Police Department and Fire Department ask that residents avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

There are several other polling locations for residents to go to vote on Tuesday until 8 p.m. The full list can be found by clicking/tapping here.

A tweet from 10:44 a.m. says police are waiting for additional resources at the scene to help with the investigation.

Local 5's Lakyn McGee arrived at the scene shortly after 11 a.m. She isn't able to get close to the scene but is waiting for the police to give an update on the situation.

Meanwhile, nearby Terrace Learning Center nor Parkview Middle School have been evacuated due to the situation since there is "no direct threat" to the school buildings.

An Ankeny Community School District spokesperson told Local 5 the district learned of the situation around 10:30 a.m.

"We made the decision to hold Parkview Middle School students and staff in the building until the police department has cleared the area. Activities in the building will carry on as usual. Exterior doors will remain locked and classes will carry on as usual inside the building, but students and staff will not be allowed to go outside," the spokesperson said.

Students in a.m. preschool were dismissed safely to their parents or to buses and p.m. preschool is canceled to allow first responders to clear the area.

"We are working closely with the Ankeny Police Department and district staff will be on site until the threat has been lifted," the spokesperson said.

The Lakeside center has been evacuated and we are waiting for additional resources at the scene to aid in the investigation. Please continue to avoid the area. Follow @AnkenyPolice on Twitter for updates. #Ankenylakeshore — Ankeny Police (@AnkenyPolice) March 2, 2021

Ankeny Police & Fire are currently on scene at the Lakeside Center investigating a suspicious device. The Lakeside Center has been evacuated. Please, avoid the area, updates will follow. #Ankenylakeshore @CityOfAnkeny — Ankeny Police (@AnkenyPolice) March 2, 2021