Police say normal activities may resume following 'suspicious package' investigation at ISU

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State University Police Department says normal activities near Frederiksen Court Apartments may resume after they completed an investigation into a "suspicious package" Monday morning.

"Emergency all clear! Resume normal activities," is what the department tweeted shortly after 12:30 Monday afternoon.

The package was discovered sometime Monday morning.

Previous story:

Police are investigating after a suspicious package was discovered outside building 34 at the Frederiksen Court Apartments near Iowa State University Monday morning.

The Iowa State University Police Department tweeted at 10:02 a.m. to ask everyone to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

A release from ISU's News Service website says officers have evacuated surrounding buildings and relocated students and staff to the community center. This web page will be updated with more information as it comes up.