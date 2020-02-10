WATCH: SUV crashes into Polk County Courthouse gate

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday crash at the courthouse.
The crash happened Thursday around 2 a.m., according to a release.
Surveillance video shows an SUV heading west on Court Ave near the Hy-Vee and failing to make the turn, instead crashing through the courthouse gate. The SUV backs up and starts heading south and then west on Cherry, circling the courthouse.
Investigators are asking for your help in this case. If you know anything about this hit-and-run, please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 515-286-3333.