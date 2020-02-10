WATCH: SUV crashes into Polk County Courthouse gate

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the hit and run accident.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday crash at the courthouse.

The crash happened Thursday around 2 a.m., according to a release.

Surveillance video shows an SUV heading west on Court Ave near the Hy-Vee and failing to make the turn, instead crashing through the courthouse gate. The SUV backs up and starts heading south and then west on Cherry, circling the courthouse.