Iowa DNR: Sycamore Boat Ramp closed due to dangerous current, construction

High waters and construction around the ramp near the I-80 bridge is forcing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to close the ramp until construction is complete.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Dangerous currents and construction are to blame for the temporary closing of the Sycamore Boat Ramp, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Sunday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forced to close the ramp until construction is complete, a release said.

The Sycamore Boat Ramp is located near where Beaver Creek flows into the Des Moines River. A barrier is now in place to prevent the launch of boats or any other vessels like kayaks and canoes.

The DNR says currently, the high water levels and the construction equipment in the area on the river are causing "hidden and dangerous undercurrents, as well as very fast currents on the surface."

Anyone boating or paddling through the area is advised to use extreme caution or to just avoid the area all together.

This all comes after a woman was thrown from her kayak in the area on Saturday, causing minor lacerations to her head. She was saved by two nearby anglers, according to the DNR. She was treated and released by the Des Moines Fire Department.