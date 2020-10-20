Take in or mail: What to do with your absentee ballot

Dropping it in the mailbox isn't your only option this election.

POLK COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Plan on voting absentee this election? You can of course mail in your absentee ballot. Just drop it in your mailbox or a USPS box.

But that's not the only option.

So you have your completed absentee ballot but you don't want to mail it, what do you do?

You can drop it off at your county auditor's election office.

Here in Polk County, you need to take it inside and someone will be waiting to take it from you before you go inside.

"We don't have a drop box, the area we're at has a lot of foot traffic at night and on the weekends we would be heartbroken if someone poured something into it or did something else," Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said. "Just having a camera on it simply isn't enough."

Other counties have drop boxes outside.

You cannot drop an absentee ballot off at your polling place on election day.

If you want to vote from your polling place, then bring your absentee ballot with you and surrender it.

They'll give you a ballot to vote in person.