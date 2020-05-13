Happy Moments Vol. 35: A social distancing hike + baby goats

Iowans are staying positive though the pandemic with good deeds, inspiring messages, and adventures outdoors.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lizzy the dog is showing us how much fun it is to take a socially distant walk around Marshalltown.

The Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce released this video to show us all how nice it can be to get out and enjoy some local walking trails in peace.

Now, we know dogs would take a walk any day for free, but we were assured Lizzy was paid for her service with dog biscuits. Good girl!!

We sent Lizzy the dog out to explore trails in Marshalltown. She was paid with a dog biscuit to provide this video report! Posted by Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Morel hunting is a an Iowa springtime treasure hunt. It looks like Zach had a pretty good day finding this beauty.

The location is a guarded secret!

We love expressions of gratitude and this one is quite thoughtful. This was shared by a viewer in Ames.

It's thanking all the workers who are keeping us going right now including delivery drivers, postal workers and store workers.

And finally, a special day at The Waterford at Ames.

Residents had a visit from the Hovik Family Petting Zoo. There were all kinds of animals including a llama and some two-day-old baby goats, which were an absolute hit.

Lots of smiles to go around!

