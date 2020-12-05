Happy Moments Vol. 34: Working with pets and a baby gazelle

Animals are making Iowans smile during the pandemic, and Local 5 is sharing those happy moments with you.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's a new week and that means back to work!

If you're working from home, that means it's "take your pets to work" day ... again.

Nancy is loving the time with her cat Boji and it looks like he is enjoying helping with filing and general companionship.

Here's a different take on social distancing.

Lilly and Sampson kept about six yards between themselves and the nearest person.

Because sometimes six feet just isn't enough, especially when you have a beautiful Iowa day to enjoy.

Wild Thing is enjoying his time in the pasture with some fresh spring air to get him fired up.

His mom Kris says he takes a morning run every single day, and shows us that happiness is a state of mind!

And finally, a new addition at Blank Park Zoo, and she was introduced on Mother's Day!

Meet baby Ruth, the slender horned gazelle. She is the daughter of Maria and Phantom, and was born April 8.

The slender horned gazelle is an endangered species, so her birth is definitely a significant and happy moment!

