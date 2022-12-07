Farmer sues Tama County Board of Supervisors over wind turbines

Richard Arp filed a lawsuit against the Board of Supervisors’ action reaffirming an outdated commercial wind energy ordinance in Tama County.

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — A farmer is suing the Tama County Board of Supervisors to stop wind turbines from being built in the area.

Richard Arp filed a lawsuit against the Board of Supervisors’ action reaffirming an outdated commercial wind energy ordinance in Tama County.

The May 16 meeting re-adopted an ordinance in need of "modernization" that Arp hopes to get struck down as illegal, according to a Tama County Against Turbines Facebook post.

He alleges that the board violated the state’s meeting laws previously and asks that, moving forward, the court follow Iowa law.

Specifically, Arp demands that the board provides required public notices and public hearings to allow for community input before adopting any new ordinances moving forward.