x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Grand jury: No indictment in shooting death by Iowa deputy

Iowa DPS said in a news release Tuesday the grand jury declined to return an indictment in the shooting that killed 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III.
Credit: Stock

CHELSEA, Iowa — A Tama County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by law enforcement in the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff's deputy during an armed confrontation last October. 

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday the grand jury declined to return an indictment in the shooting that killed 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III

Investigators have said that Tama County sheriff’s deputies and officers with several other law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Chelsea. 

Officials said arriving officers saw Wilfong walking around holding a handgun.

Investigators said a Tama County deputy shot him after Wilfong fired the gun.

Related Articles

In Other News

Sledding fun at Walker Johnston Park in Urbandale