Tama County Sherrif's Office investigating possible house explosion

BUCKINGHAM, Iowa — The Tama County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible house explosion after receiving multiple 911 calls on Monday, according to a press release.
Officials said calls about a possible explosion near 1117 W Ave. in rural Buckingham came in around 10:15 a.m.
Local fire and law enforcement believe the house was destroyed due to an "apparent explosion". Responding crews also located a body near the house, but the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny has not yet identified the person.
The Tama County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, Dysart Fire Department, Traer Fire Department and La Porte City Fire Department.
