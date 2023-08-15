x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tama County Sherrif's Office investigating possible house explosion

Responding crews located a body near the house, but the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny has not yet identified the person.

More Videos

BUCKINGHAM, Iowa — The Tama County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible house explosion after receiving multiple 911 calls on Monday, according to a press release

Officials said calls about a possible explosion near 1117 W Ave. in rural Buckingham came in around 10:15 a.m. 

Local fire and law enforcement believe the house was destroyed due to an "apparent explosion". Responding crews also located a body near the house, but the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny has not yet identified the person. 

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, Dysart Fire Department, Traer Fire Department and La Porte City Fire Department. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

PRESS RELEASE

Posted by Tama County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 14, 2023

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

► Follow us on Threads! 

► Download the We Are Iowa app 

► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter 

 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out