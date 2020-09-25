x
Iowa State Fair vendors selling all the food you missed this summer

Starting Friday, 20-25 vendors will line the Grand Concourse.
DES MOINES, Iowa — 'Taste of the Fair' starts Friday and lasts all weekend. With there being no Iowa State Fair this year, vendors will be spaced along the Grand Concourse on the state fairgrounds selling Fair-favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, cheese curds, and more. 

The 'Taste of the Fair' will run three weekends:

  • Friday, September 25 through Sunday, September 27. 
  • Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4
  • Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11

Hours: Fridays from 4 pm-8 pm, Saturdays from 11 am-8 pm, and Sundays from 11 am-6 pm.

Here's a list of vendor locations: 

  1. TnT Concessions Grater Taters & Blooming Onions
  2. Chicken City
  3. Barksdale's State Fair Cookies
  4. T&A Concessions Buni's Cinnamon Rolls
  5. Pioneer Wagon
  6. El Slider Loco Wagyu Beef Hamburgers
  7. Campbell's Concessions Corn Dogs and Tenderloins
  8. The Greek Garden Gyros
  9. McConnell Concessions Funnel Cakes & Elephant Ears
  10. Tortilla 911 Tacos and Burriotos
  11. Brad & Harry's Cheese Curds
  12. Colonial Nut Roll Co.
  13. Bauders Ice Cream
  14. Turkey Time Concessions Chicken on a Stick
  15. Iowa Honey Producers Lemonade
  16. Dipped in Chocolate
  17. Completely Nuts
  18. Fyfe Concessions Deep Fried Candy Bars and Twinkies
  19. Iowa State Fair Merchandise
  20. Fyfe Concessions State Fair Grinders
  21. Hardenbrook's Totchos & Turkey Legs
  22. Dawghouse Concessions Pickle Dawgs & Footlongs
  23. Applishus
  24. Waffle Chix
  25. Southeast Polk FFA

No beer will be sold and masks are encouraged. The Fair asks that you obey all social distancing markers when you attend. 

Parking is not allowed on the Grand Concourse, but parking is available at the Elwell Family Food Center parking lot, behind the Varied Industries Building, in the North parking lot, or in the Midway area. 