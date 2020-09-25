Iowa State Fair vendors selling all the food you missed this summer

Starting Friday, 20-25 vendors will line the Grand Concourse.

DES MOINES, Iowa — 'Taste of the Fair' starts Friday and lasts all weekend. With there being no Iowa State Fair this year, vendors will be spaced along the Grand Concourse on the state fairgrounds selling Fair-favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, cheese curds, and more.

The 'Taste of the Fair' will run three weekends:

Friday, September 25 through Sunday, September 27.

Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4

Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11

Hours: Fridays from 4 pm-8 pm, Saturdays from 11 am-8 pm, and Sundays from 11 am-6 pm.

Here's a list of vendor locations:

TnT Concessions Grater Taters & Blooming Onions Chicken City Barksdale's State Fair Cookies T&A Concessions Buni's Cinnamon Rolls Pioneer Wagon El Slider Loco Wagyu Beef Hamburgers Campbell's Concessions Corn Dogs and Tenderloins The Greek Garden Gyros McConnell Concessions Funnel Cakes & Elephant Ears Tortilla 911 Tacos and Burriotos Brad & Harry's Cheese Curds Colonial Nut Roll Co. Bauders Ice Cream Turkey Time Concessions Chicken on a Stick Iowa Honey Producers Lemonade Dipped in Chocolate Completely Nuts Fyfe Concessions Deep Fried Candy Bars and Twinkies Iowa State Fair Merchandise Fyfe Concessions State Fair Grinders Hardenbrook's Totchos & Turkey Legs Dawghouse Concessions Pickle Dawgs & Footlongs Applishus Waffle Chix Southeast Polk FFA

No beer will be sold and masks are encouraged. The Fair asks that you obey all social distancing markers when you attend.