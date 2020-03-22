Tattoo parlors, barbershops, other businesses to close down over COVID-19 concerns

There are now 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are now 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, according to Gov. Reynolds' office.

The Iowa Department of Health said there are 1,215 negative cases, with both the positive and negative totals coming from the State Hygienic Lab.

The locations and age ranges of the 22 individuals are:

Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)

Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)

Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years

Additionally, Gov. Reynolds has signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The proclamation includes closing more types of businesses and suspending various requirements to make things easier during the pandemic.

Businesses that deal with close personal contact are the latest to be ordered to close down, including barbershops, massage therapy establishments, medical spas, tattoo parlors, tanning places and other salons.

To further help Iowans along during this time, Gov. Reynolds has also ordered the suspension of foreclosures on all residential, commercial and agricultural properties.

Gov. Reynolds has also put measures forth to prevent the expiration of medical licences.

Now that kids are out of school, childcare is needed now more than ever. Gov. Reynolds is now asking community centers and places of worship to open their spaces to serve as emergency childcare centers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.