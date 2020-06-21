Man charged with first-degree murder in Taylor County homicide

Penny Sue Godfirnon, 62, was assaulted with a knife Saturday night and died. Authorities arrested Christian Andrew May, 32, in connection.

BEDFORD, Iowa — A man is charged with first-degree murder following the death of a woman in Taylor County Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Taylor County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a death around 10:55 p.m. Saturday.

The call came from 108 Pearl Street in Bedford. Once they arrived, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff's Department found 62-year-old Penny Sue Godfirnon of Bedford had been assaulted with a knife.

She later died from her injuries.

Authorities identified the suspect as Christian Andrew May, 32, of Bedford.