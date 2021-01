Elias and Taylor placed a wager on when the first frost would occur in central Iowa back in October 2020. Loser agreed to clear snow away from the winner's driveway.

URBANDALE, Iowa — In October, meteorologist Taylor Kanost and Elias Johnson placed a wager on when the first frost would occur in central Iowa. The loser agreed to clear away snow from the winner's driveway.

Elias won the bet and being the good sport Taylor is, arrived to clear away the heavy, wet snow left from the Jan. 14 storm.