Trooper swerved to avoid deer in fatal accident, Iowa State Patrol says

Trooper Ted Benda was in an accident on Oct. 14 and died days later. The Iowa State Patrol extended its condolences to Benda's wife Holly and their four kids.

POSTVILLE, Iowa — A trooper who died in an accident last month swerved to avoid a deer before his patrol car rolled and crashed into an embankment, according to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP).

On Oct. 14, 37-year-old Trooper Ted Benda of Oelwein was driving southbound on Highway 51 north of Postville around 11:30 p.m. to assist the Clayton County Sheriff's Office with a call for service.

ISP says that's when a deer entered the roadway from the west ditch. Benda "took evasive action" to avoid the deer, causing the patrol car to lose traction and enter the east ditch.

The car then struck an embankment on the driver's side before rolling and coming to a stop on that side. Benda was airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital and died on Oct. 20.

Clayton County officials have not answered questions about the call Benda was responding to when the crash occurred, according to the Associated Press.

"The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the state of Iowa continue to support Trooper Benda’s wife Holly and their four children through this tragic event," said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with ISP in an email. "For those who wish to contribute, a memorial fund has been established at the FreedomBank in Waukon, IA. Donations can be directed to the Ted Benda Memorial."

Benda joined the Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation in 2005. He was assigned to the Special Enforcement Operations Bureau in Marquette.

A year later, he transferred to ISP, assigned to District 8 in Mason City. Most recently, Benda worked out of District 10 in Oelwein.

A press release from Oct. 20 says, "He is not only a valuable part of the Department of Public Safety, but was, more importantly, a loving husband, father, son, and brother."