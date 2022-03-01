x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teen driver identified in fatal Madison County crash

Iowa State Patrol believes alcohol may have been involved in the accident.
Credit: TEGNA

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol has released the name of a teenager who was killed in a crash north of Winterset on February 27 early in the morning.

16-year-old Jacob Short was killed after his vehicle struck a tree. Investigators say he lost control of his vehicle while speeding, and they suspect alcohol was involved in the accident.

Three other teens were injured through the crash. Their conditions are not known at this time.

All four teens involved in the accident were not wearing seatbelts during the crash.

RELATED: 2 Iowans dead after I-74 crash near Bettendorf

RELATED: ISP: Pedestrian struck on I-80/35

In Other News

Staying safe online from cyber attacks