Officials say teen drowned in eastern Iowa lake over weekend

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Teige Hunt jumped into Lake Delhi Friday night and did not resurface.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Officials in eastern Iowa say a Manchester teen drowned in Lake Delhi over the holiday weekend. 

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Teige Hunt jumped into the lake Friday night and did not resurface.

Rescue crews responded to a call for help at the lake around 7 p.m. Friday and found Hunt in about 40 feet of water. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died early Saturday morning. 

The Gazette reports Hunt would have been a senior this fall at Maquoketa Valley High School, where he played on the basketball team. 

