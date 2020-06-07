Officials say teen drowned in eastern Iowa lake over weekend

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Teige Hunt jumped into Lake Delhi Friday night and did not resurface.

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Officials in eastern Iowa say a Manchester teen drowned in Lake Delhi over the holiday weekend.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Teige Hunt jumped into the lake Friday night and did not resurface.

Rescue crews responded to a call for help at the lake around 7 p.m. Friday and found Hunt in about 40 feet of water. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died early Saturday morning.