Teen injured in late-night shooting in Fort Dodge, police say

The victim's injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 17-year-old was injured in a late-night shooting in Fort Dodge, police say.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, officers received multiple reports of gunshots shortly before midnight on January 6, around the 1800 block of 4th Ave S. Upon getting to the scene, police say they found the teenage victim with a gunshot injury to the abdomen. He was then transferred to the hospital, and police do not believe the injuries were life-threatening.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to send tips to the Fort Dodge Police at 515-573-2323. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers.