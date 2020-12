A Facebook post on the Boone Police Department's page says Ramon Flying Eagle Gonzalez is believed to be in the Boone or Des Moines area.

BOONE, Iowa — Officers from the Boone Police Department are searching for a teenager who's been missing since Monday, according to a Facebook post.

Ramon Flying Eagle Gonzalez, 15, is believed to be in the Boone or Des Moines area. He stands around 5'5" and weighs about 255 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.