TestIowa sites impacted by winter storm

The location in Des Moines closed because of the snow and wind.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several of the state-operated TestIowa drive-thru testing sites adjusted their hours on Thursday due to the winter storm impacting many areas of the state.

In Des Moines, the site closed. However, several people who had appointments at 8 a.m. braved the whiteout conditions to get tested, only to arrive and be told by people on-site that testing was closed for the day.

The release from the governor's office was distributed to the media at 8:32 a.m.

Hours for Thursday, Feb. 4 for all sites are as follows:

Council Bluffs, open for regular hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Des Moines, closed for testing

Davenport, closing early at 12 p.m.

Waterloo, closing early at 12 p.m.

Cedar Rapids, closing early at 1 p.m

Individuals whose appointments were canceled due to the change in hours can bring their QR code to any site during regular hours to be tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.