Test Iowa sites closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

5 Test Iowa sites will be closed on Monday Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will reopen on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday Jan. 18, some Iowans will have to wait to get a Covid test due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday.

The governor's office announced that five testing sites, as well as the state hygienic lab, will be closed for the holiday.

Below is a list of the closed sites:

• Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

• Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids

• Polk County — 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines

• Pottawattamie County — 3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs

• Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

All sites will reopen as usual on Tuesday Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.