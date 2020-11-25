x
Reminder: Test Iowa sites closed for Thanksgiving

All drive-thru sites will be closed for the holiday.
A medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Iowans won't be able to access the free testing offered through Test Iowa drive-thru sites across the state.

The governor's office announced all five state-operated drive-thru sites and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Below is the list of sites closed:

  • Black Hawk County - 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo 
  • Linn County - Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids 
  • Polk County - 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines 
  • Pottawattamie County - Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., Council Bluffs 
  • Scott County - North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

Test Iowa is a free option for coronavirus testing for any eligible Iowan. All sites except for Council Bluffs will be closed on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The five sites will reopen for testing as usual on Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov. 

The closure of test sites will likely impact the daily new COVID cases and positivity rates for the next several days.

