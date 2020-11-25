Reminder: Test Iowa sites closed for Thanksgiving

All drive-thru sites will be closed for the holiday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Iowans won't be able to access the free testing offered through Test Iowa drive-thru sites across the state.

The governor's office announced all five state-operated drive-thru sites and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Below is the list of sites closed:

Black Hawk County - 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

Linn County - Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids

Polk County - 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines

Pottawattamie County - Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., Council Bluffs

Scott County - North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

Test Iowa is a free option for coronavirus testing for any eligible Iowan. All sites except for Council Bluffs will be closed on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The five sites will reopen for testing as usual on Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.