Breakfast restaurant opens in the East Village

The Breakfast Club USA has food for everyone to enjoy! The owner said he's excited for the challenges to come, even while opening during a pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new breakfast joint is now open in the East Village. 

The Breakfast Club USA officially opened its doors on Monday, offering a variety of foods for all. 

Opening in the middle of a pandemic brings its own set of challenges, but Josh Holderness, manager and founder of the restaurant, said he's excited about it.

"Certainly opening up a business in 2021, it's going to come with its challenges," Holderness said. "But we all know that the time will come when our lives will resume in a normal fashion."

The restaurant is located at 212 East 3rd Street. 

