Breakfast restaurant opens in the East Village

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new breakfast joint is now open in the East Village.
The Breakfast Club USA officially opened its doors on Monday, offering a variety of foods for all.
Opening in the middle of a pandemic brings its own set of challenges, but Josh Holderness, manager and founder of the restaurant, said he's excited about it.
"Certainly opening up a business in 2021, it's going to come with its challenges," Holderness said. "But we all know that the time will come when our lives will resume in a normal fashion."
The restaurant is located at 212 East 3rd Street.