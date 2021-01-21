Des Moines wine shop earns national recognition

While many businesses have suffered, a local natural wine shop that opened during the pandemic is seeing success while receiving national recognition.

The original plan for The Cave DSM, which opened in August of 2020, was to have beer and wine by the glass as well as food, but due to the pandemic they decided to delay those plans. Owners Nick and Heather Leo say retail sales have been better than they thought, with business increasing every week and returning customers constantly coming back.

The shop, located in the Western Gateway neighborhood, focuses on natural wines; meaning organically farmed, fermented with their native yeast, and having the least manipulation possible.

The Cave DSM may be the only place in the state of Iowa stocking this kind of wine and it is becoming popular with wine drinkers. Leo says the natural wines have a greater sense of freshness, aroma, and are more lively. They were featured in Wine Enthusiast Magazine highlighting the rarity of their business in the Midwest.

"It's been positive too from the producers that we carry, from the importers. We've had a lot of great opportunities just because of people supporting what we're doing," said Nick Leo, Owner of The Cave DSM, "So, for being a small little shop with very low operation in Des Moines, it's really great."

Customers can stop in to see the selection, order online, or pick-up an order.