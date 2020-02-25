The fate of Des Moines Airbnb operations still unclear

Airbnb hosts, next-door neighbors voice respective concerns to Des Moines City Council

DES MOINES, Iowa — The battle continues between Des Moines Airbnb hosts and the neighbors who live next door and want them to be shut down, or at least be better regulated.

Last month, Local 5 showed you how both sides were making their voices heard at a special public hearing January 6, moderated by Des Moines deputy zoning enforcement officer SuAnn Donovan.

The goal? To come up with a compromise on short-term rental regulations.

Dozens of people came to tell personal stories about how Airbnb hosting has had a positive impact on their lives. Others, from neighborhood associations, came to voice concerns that the transient nature of the short-term rentals would decrease the integrity of their neighborhoods.

Monday night, it was the City Council's turn to hear from both sides, lasting more than two hours.

The conversation has been going on since last Fall, when the City strengthened requirements for Airbnb hosts, saying that they need to live in the property to rent it out and requiring use approval by the Board of Adjustment.

That was music to the ears of Scott Paczkowski, of the Beaverdale neighborhood, who said that a disruptive Airbnb rental used to face the back of his property.

He said before the former owners sold the property to a nice couple, Airbnb renters would light 10-foot bonfires that nearly set his own trees on fire, engaged in public indecency, and failed to move their cars from parking spots reserved for neighbors.

Monday, he shared his story with the City Council.

"Loud parties, public intoxication, the owner did not stay there," said Paczkowski.

It was partly because of stories like Paczkowski's that the City drafted the new regulations last fall.

However, they're considering amending those regulations, including allowing short-term rental owners to rent out a property that they don't live in.

Monday, the City said out of around 400 short-term rental properties in Des Moines, they've received complaints about only four-to-five of them.

Airbnb host Hannah Sung, of Des Moines, stressed the rarity of Airbnb horror stories, in front of the Council. She said that people who use Airbnb are held accountable by the 5-star rating system on the site, that weed out irresponsible renters.

"I'm hearing so many misconceptions about Airbnb," said Sung. "I feel like we're starting all over again."