Iowa organizations come together to promote physical activity

The Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Healthiest State Initiative held a joint event at Cowles Commons to promote walking and staying active.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The past year and a half have been undoubtedly difficult for consistent physical exercise, particularly in groups. The Greater Des Moines Partnership and Healthier State Initiative aimed to change that Wednesday afternoon with an event at Cowles Commons.

Several food trucks and live music were on hand to motivate attendees. Many people stopped by for a quick bite and a walk to the Commons on their lunch break downtown.

It's the 11th year of the Initiative's annual walk, this year dubbed "Walk More, Connect More".

Their goal? To make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation.

"By improving the emotional, social and physical well-being of Iowans. Our goal for this annual walk is to get the walk in all 99 counties," said Peri Montufar with HSI. "We are so grateful that we were able to get all walks in 99 counties confirmed."

The Partnership plans on holding additional events across downtown and the rest of the city, especially while the nice weather continues.

You can ring the family to Western Gateway Park for a silent disco held by the Partnership on Friday, Oct. 15 from 7-11 p.m.