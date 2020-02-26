Theft cases increase at Southeast Polk High School

Pleasant Hill police are educating students how to stay safe.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill police officers are stepping in to help educate staff and students how to keep their property safe while at school.

Due to an increase in the frequency of theft of money and wireless earbuds in both the male and female locker rooms at the high school, officers will be coming in to P.E. classes next week to speak to students.

The resource officer at Southeast Polk High School, Tim Brown, will be discussing the high school locker room security measures as well as his advice for students to protect their personal property.

Advice for students include:

--Use school issued padlocks in the locker room every day

--Lock up all personal property (cell phones, wireless earbuds, money, etc.)

--Do not leave valuable property in clothes or backpacks that are not locked up in a PE locker

--Do not bring large sums of money to school