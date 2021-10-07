Thousands in Des Moines metro affected by MidAmerican outage

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, 4,000 customers in the Des Moines metro area were without power.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A power outage is affecting more than 4,000 MidAmerican Energy customers in the Des Moines metro area as of 8:45 p.m. Saturday night.

The outage is also affecting the Council Bluffs area, where more than 1,800 customers are without power.

MidAmerican said they believe the outage is the result of a transformer issue and they hope to have it resolved by 10 p.m.

