Thousands hit the street for Des Moines Marathon

Sunday was the first time the marathon has been in-person since the start of the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 5,000 runners from 48 states and nine countries took their marks Sunday for the IMT Des Moines Marathon.

Samantha Wingert, who won the women's half-marathon, said she was happy to get to race on her home turf again after missing a couple years.

"It's just always great. No matter where I'm at, there's a familiar face when I'm running, familiar tears and voices that I hear. So I just love racing in Iowa," Wingert said.

For others like Joe Harper, running is a family affair.

"I grew up watching my dad run marathons. This is the first marathon I saw him do and inspired me to say hey, let's run one together," Harper said.

Harper, a first-time runner, joined his dad—a veteran of the Des Moines marathon—for the race.

"Our families are close by, they can come cheer for us," said Joe's father, Jeff. "That's great as a dad to be able to do that with your son."

Another newcomer had quite a debut: David Too, a former cross country runner from Iowa State, won the men's marathon.

"Wanted to try a full marathon, see how it goes...So this was like an attempt," Too said. "See how my body reacts on the running track for a while, and it worked well."

Too received $2,500 in prize money for his win.