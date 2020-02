The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the occupants inside evacuated safely

ADEL, Iowa — A home has substantial damage following a three-alarm fire in Adel Saturday night.

Crews were called to the three-alarm fire in a neighborhood near Meadow Road and Highway 169 shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The sheriff's office tells Local 5 the people inside the home evacuated safely, and weren't hurt.

The extent of the damage isn't known, the sheriff's office tells Local 5.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.