Crash under investigation in Dallas County

The three-vehicle crash happened at Hwy 44 and Sportsman Club Rd. in Dallas County. That road is closed while responders are on the scene.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol are currently investigating a three-vehicle crash in rural Dallas County.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla tells Local 5 officers were notified of a crash located at Hwy 44 and Sportsman Club Rd. in Dallas County just before 7:45 Sunday evening. As of 9 p.m., we don't know how many people were involved, or the extent of any injuries.

Sgt. Dinkla also said at least one of the vehicles ended up in flames, and at least one passenger was trapped. Lifelight landed on the scene to assist, according to Dinkla.

The road is closed while responders are helping at the scene.