3 injured in West Des Moines crash involving USPS truck

A West Des Moines police spokesperson at the scene says accident investigators are actively trying to piece together exactly what happened.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a crash involving an SUV and a USPS truck Tuesday morning in West Des Moines.

West Des Moines police say they received a call about the crash just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened near 4th Street and Locust Street in the Valley Junction neighborhood.

Streets near that intersection were still blocked off as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A West Des Moines police sergeant at the scene said accident investigators are actively trying to piece together what happened.

