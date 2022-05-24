3 injured in West Des Moines crash involving USPS truck

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a crash involving an SUV and a USPS truck Tuesday morning in West Des Moines.
West Des Moines police say they received a call about the crash just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
It happened near 4th Street and Locust Street in the Valley Junction neighborhood.
Streets near that intersection were still blocked off as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
A West Des Moines police sergeant at the scene said accident investigators are actively trying to piece together what happened.
