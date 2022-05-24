3 injured in West Des Moines crash involving USPS truck

A West Des Moines police spokesperson at the scene says accident investigators are actively trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a crash involving an SUV and a USPS truck Tuesday morning in West Des Moines.

West Des Moines police say they received a call about the crash just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened near 4th Street and Locust Street in the Valley Junction neighborhood.

Streets near that intersection were still blocked off as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.