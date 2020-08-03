Three Iowans test positive for COVID-19

All three are Johnson County residents, and were on the same cruise in Egypt.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three Iowans have tested positive for the COVID-19 strain of the Coronavirus, Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Sunday.

All three cases came from the same cruise in Egypt, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. All three are residents of Johnson County, and are not currently being treated in hospitals. Gov. Reynolds says they are being self-quarantined at home.

Reynolds, along with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa National Guard, broke the news at a press conference at the Iowa State Capitol.

Gov. Reynolds says the state has been working with the expectation that the virus would hit Iowa for while. She believes they are prepared.